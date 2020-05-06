Investors Catching Stocks Boeing Company (The)(NYSE:BA): Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.(NASDAQ:TNXP)

Boeing Company (The) (BA) will report its next earnings on Apr 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-1.7/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-1.61/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -5.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Boeing Company (The) and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-1.77/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-3.12/share and a High Estimate of $0.13/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BA to be -167.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -130.34%. For the next 5 years, Boeing Company (The) is expecting Growth of 205.36% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -29.11% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Boeing Company (The), where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.08 and Average Volume (3 months) is 28.07 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.31.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -2.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 49.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -1.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Boeing Company (The) currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.49%, where Monthly Performance is 0.71%, Quarterly performance is -60.56%, 6 Months performance is -63.67% and yearly performance percentage is -66.25%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -61.51%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.82% and Monthly Volatility of 7.90%.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) will report its next earnings on Mar 23. The company reported the earnings of $-2.86/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-1.49/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-1.37/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -91.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.31/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.42/share and a High Estimate of $-0.21/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TNXP to be 96.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 96.42%. For the next 5 years, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is expecting Growth of 54.29% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 89.76% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.31 and Average Volume (3 months) is 10.16 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -201%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -249.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.89%, where Monthly Performance is 4.93%, Quarterly performance is -55.9%, 6 Months performance is -80.09% and yearly performance percentage is -96.49%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -38.56%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 11.76% and Monthly Volatility of 10.10%.