Earnings Analysis of Rexnord Corporation(NYSE:RXN): Palatin Technologies, Inc.(NYSE:PTN)

Rexnord Corporation (RXN) will report its next earnings on May 12 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.48/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.42/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 14.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Rexnord Corporation and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.5/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.43/share and a High Estimate of $0.56/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Rexnord Corporation as 538.13 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Rexnord Corporation is 520.21 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 549.2 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 537.5 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for RXN to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -39.58%. For the next 5 years, Rexnord Corporation is expecting Growth of -18.52% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 7.03% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Rexnord Corporation, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.68 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.07 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 19.31 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.65.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 13.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Rexnord Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.98%, where Monthly Performance is 35.78%, Quarterly performance is -22.24%, 6 Months performance is -9.35% and yearly performance percentage is -8.72%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -19.5%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.95% and Monthly Volatility of 4.84%.

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (PTN) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $-0.02/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.01/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -100%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Palatin Technologies, Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.02/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.02/share and a High Estimate of $-0.02/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PTN to be 33.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -104.35%. For the next 5 years, Palatin Technologies, Inc. is expecting Growth of 42.86% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -143.75% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Palatin Technologies, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.61 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.52 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 3.27 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 46.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 48.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 35.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Palatin Technologies, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.75%, where Monthly Performance is 9.27%, Quarterly performance is -27.73%, 6 Months performance is -45.66% and yearly performance percentage is -63.42%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -41.55%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.56% and Monthly Volatility of 7.72%.