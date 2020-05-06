Comprehensive Stock Analysis of OraSure Technologies, Inc.(NASDAQ:OSUR): Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.(NASDAQ:ITCI)

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (OSUR) will report its next earnings on May 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.04/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.07/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -42.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for OraSure Technologies, Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.06/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.07/share and a High Estimate of $-0.05/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for OraSure Technologies, Inc. as 29.23 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for OraSure Technologies, Inc. is 28.9 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 29.56 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 30.12 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for OSUR to be -20%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -142.86%. For the next 5 years, OraSure Technologies, Inc. is expecting Growth of 81.25% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -127.59% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on OraSure Technologies, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.72 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.01 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 57.69 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 5.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, OraSure Technologies, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.46%, where Monthly Performance is 49.95%, Quarterly performance is 119.91%, 6 Months performance is 76.28% and yearly performance percentage is 54.6%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 92.53%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.60% and Monthly Volatility of 8.52%.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) will report its next earnings on May 07 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.74/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.81/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 8.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.93/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.06/share and a High Estimate of $-0.7/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ITCI to be -55.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -42.65%. For the next 5 years, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is expecting Growth of 12.5% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -34.33% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.64 and Average Volume (3 months) is 835.72 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -49.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -61.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.59%, where Monthly Performance is 24.24%, Quarterly performance is -18.83%, 6 Months performance is 83.49% and yearly performance percentage is 26.25%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -47.86%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.04% and Monthly Volatility of 6.08%.