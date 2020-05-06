Analysts showing optimistic trends for Nexstar Media Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:NXST): Starbucks Corporation(NASDAQ:SBUX)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) will report its next earnings on May 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $2.36/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $3.06/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.7/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -22.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.86/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.7/share and a High Estimate of $4.41/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NXST to be 131.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 42.25%. For the next 5 years, Nexstar Media Group, Inc. is expecting Growth of -15.06% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 213.54% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Nexstar Media Group, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.96 and Average Volume (3 months) is 856.26 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 13.59 and Forward P/E ratio of 5.5.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 11.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Nexstar Media Group, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.49%, where Monthly Performance is 28.59%, Quarterly performance is -46.78%, 6 Months performance is -33.2% and yearly performance percentage is -42.24%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -44.34%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.61% and Monthly Volatility of 8.09%.

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) will report its next earnings on Apr 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.32/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.34/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -5.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Starbucks Corporation and for the current quarter 27 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.17/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.05/share and a High Estimate of $0.44/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 23 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Starbucks Corporation as 4.4 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Starbucks Corporation is 3.57 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 5.2 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 6.82 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SBUX to be -134.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -50%. For the next 5 years, Starbucks Corporation is expecting Growth of 111.95% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -54.77% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Starbucks Corporation, where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.89 and Average Volume (3 months) is 14.52 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 25.94 and Forward P/E ratio of 26.37.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 14.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -54.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 77.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Starbucks Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -7.36%, where Monthly Performance is 15.62%, Quarterly performance is -17.52%, 6 Months performance is -12.39% and yearly performance percentage is -6.61%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -17.08%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.89% and Monthly Volatility of 3.69%.