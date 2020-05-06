Analysts Estimates and Ratings Murphy Oil Corporation(NYSE:MUR): National CineMedia, Inc.(NASDAQ:NCMI)

Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) will report its next earnings on May 07 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.16/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.17/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -5.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Murphy Oil Corporation and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.46/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.79/share and a High Estimate of $-0.15/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Murphy Oil Corporation as 618.43 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Murphy Oil Corporation is 570 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 711.5 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 618.85 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MUR to be -333.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -566.67%. For the next 5 years, Murphy Oil Corporation is expecting Growth of -17.11% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -401.15% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Murphy Oil Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.86 and Average Volume (3 months) is 5.7 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 21.3 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 9.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 22.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Murphy Oil Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 14.07%, where Monthly Performance is 75.5%, Quarterly performance is -51.51%, 6 Months performance is -52.48% and yearly performance percentage is -60.75%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -60.97%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 15.16% and Monthly Volatility of 12.65%.

National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI) will report its next earnings on May 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.24/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.21/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 14.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for National CineMedia, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.03/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.07/share and a High Estimate of $0.01/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for National CineMedia, Inc. as 70.52 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for National CineMedia, Inc. is 58.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 83.7 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 76.9 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NCMI to be -300%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -154.55%. For the next 5 years, National CineMedia, Inc. is expecting Growth of 167.65% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -63.83% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on National CineMedia, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.66 and Average Volume (3 months) is 925.1 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 6.54 and Forward P/E ratio of 6.11.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -9.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 26%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, National CineMedia, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -8.04%, where Monthly Performance is 30.04%, Quarterly performance is -59.81%, 6 Months performance is -64.14% and yearly performance percentage is -59.38%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -58.44%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.78% and Monthly Volatility of 10.05%.