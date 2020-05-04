What do Analysts Say about American Airlines Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:AAL): Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.(NYSE:TRQ)

American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) will report its next earnings on Apr 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-2.65/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-2.33/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.32/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -13.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for American Airlines Group, Inc. and for the current quarter 15 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-7.62/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-13.13/share and a High Estimate of $-4.65/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for American Airlines Group, Inc. as 1.71 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for American Airlines Group, Inc. is 907.58 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 4.62 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 11.96 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AAL to be -420.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -140.14%. For the next 5 years, American Airlines Group, Inc. is expecting Growth of 120.19% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -356.94% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on American Airlines Group, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.86 and Average Volume (3 months) is 52.85 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, American Airlines Group, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.2%, where Monthly Performance is -0.47%, Quarterly performance is -60.36%, 6 Months performance is -64.87% and yearly performance percentage is -68.66%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -62.9%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.69% and Monthly Volatility of 9.77%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.01/share and a High Estimate of $0.01/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. as 253.77 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. is 247 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 266.96 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 224.54 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 2 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.39 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.04 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 3.66.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -1.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -1.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -4.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.61%, where Monthly Performance is 23.75%, Quarterly performance is -25.41%, 6 Months performance is 3.99% and yearly performance percentage is -67.22%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -35.89%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.04% and Monthly Volatility of 7.92%.