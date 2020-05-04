What are analysts Suggestions on Altria Group(NYSE:MO): KeyCorp(NYSE:KEY)

Altria Group (MO) will report its next earnings on Apr 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.09/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.98/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 11.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Altria Group and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.08/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.99/share and a High Estimate of $1.18/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Altria Group as 5.17 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Altria Group is 5.01 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 5.39 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 5.19 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MO to be -4.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 7.41%. For the next 5 years, Altria Group is expecting Growth of 6.91% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 1.18% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Altria Group, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.89 and Average Volume (3 months) is 13.09 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.36.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -1.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -9.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Altria Group currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.83%, where Monthly Performance is 0.8%, Quarterly performance is -20.24%, 6 Months performance is -17.52% and yearly performance percentage is -28.69%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -24.04%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.46% and Monthly Volatility of 3.85%.

KeyCorp (KEY) will report its next earnings on Apr 16 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.12/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.18/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -33.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for KeyCorp and for the current quarter 20 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.12/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.66/share and a High Estimate of $0.36/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 15 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for KeyCorp as 1.57 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for KeyCorp is 1.54 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.65 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.61 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for KEY to be -65.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -72.92%. For the next 5 years, KeyCorp is expecting Growth of 100% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -55.9% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on KeyCorp, where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.51 and Average Volume (3 months) is 14.41 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 8.2 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, KeyCorp currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.56%, where Monthly Performance is 17.14%, Quarterly performance is -40.83%, 6 Months performance is -39.41% and yearly performance percentage is -37.14%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -45.31%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.74% and Monthly Volatility of 6.35%.