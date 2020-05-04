what are Analysts report about J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company(NYSE:JCP): Pretium Resources, Inc.(NYSE:PVG)

J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company (JCP) will report its next earnings on Feb 27 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.13/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.06/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.19/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 316.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-1.12/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.85/share and a High Estimate of $-0.81/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for JCP to be -121.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -127.78%. For the next 5 years, J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company is expecting Growth of 31.96% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -136.25% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.44 and Average Volume (3 months) is 10.6 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -3.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -29%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -0.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.27%, where Monthly Performance is -26.33%, Quarterly performance is -67.66%, 6 Months performance is -76.15% and yearly performance percentage is -81.75%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -78.49%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.48% and Monthly Volatility of 14.46%.

Pretium Resources, Inc. (PVG) will report its next earnings on Apr 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.05/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.08/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -37.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Pretium Resources, Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.06/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.01/share and a High Estimate of $0.1/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PVG to be 33.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 11.11%. For the next 5 years, Pretium Resources, Inc. is expecting Growth of 40.23% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 5.45% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Pretium Resources, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 5 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.87 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.09 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 36.78 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.92.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Pretium Resources, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.93%, where Monthly Performance is 38.24%, Quarterly performance is -22.31%, 6 Months performance is -30.83% and yearly performance percentage is 19.32%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -23.99%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.37% and Monthly Volatility of 7.53%.