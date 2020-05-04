what are Analysts report about Associated Banc-Corp(NYSE:ASB): SLM Corporation(NASDAQ:SLM)

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) will report its next earnings on Apr 23 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.27/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.1/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.17/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 170%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Associated Banc-Corp and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.2/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.51/share and a High Estimate of $0.35/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Associated Banc-Corp as 302.03 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Associated Banc-Corp is 296.57 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 308.8 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 309.46 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ASB to be -74.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -76%. For the next 5 years, Associated Banc-Corp is expecting Growth of 65.75% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -60.91% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Associated Banc-Corp, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.07 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.66 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 8.19 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.19.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 8.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 17.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Associated Banc-Corp currently shows a Weekly Performance of 8.08%, where Monthly Performance is 11.5%, Quarterly performance is -30.91%, 6 Months performance is -32.7% and yearly performance percentage is -39.61%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -37.52%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.91% and Monthly Volatility of 6.02%.

SLM Corporation (SLM) will report its next earnings on Apr 22 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.79/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.83/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -4.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for SLM Corporation and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.14/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.05/share and a High Estimate of $0.35/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for SLM Corporation as 347.12 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for SLM Corporation is 325 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 355.35 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 396.87 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SLM to be -19.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -65.52%. For the next 5 years, SLM Corporation is expecting Growth of 8.92% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 23.62% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on SLM Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.59 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.99 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 4.44 and Forward P/E ratio of 5.27.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 30.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, SLM Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 8.59%, where Monthly Performance is 19.67%, Quarterly performance is -25.92%, 6 Months performance is -4.6% and yearly performance percentage is -20.3%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -9.2%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.52% and Monthly Volatility of 6.66%.