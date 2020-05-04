what are Analysts report about Amazon.com, Inc.(NASDAQ:AMZN): YY Inc.(NASDAQ:YY)

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) will report its next earnings on Apr 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $5.01/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $6.25/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-1.24/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -19.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Amazon.com, Inc. and for the current quarter 43 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.17/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-2.38/share and a High Estimate of $9.01/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 41 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Amazon.com, Inc. as 79.57 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Amazon.com, Inc. is 75.15 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 82.24 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 62.48 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AMZN to be 9.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 65.72%. For the next 5 years, Amazon.com, Inc. is expecting Growth of 45.54% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 21.82% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Amazon.com, Inc., where 11 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.54 and Average Volume (3 months) is 6.3 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 109.2 and Forward P/E ratio of 60.06.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 17.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Amazon.com, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -5.15%, where Monthly Performance is 19.83%, Quarterly performance is 13.81%, 6 Months performance is 28.43% and yearly performance percentage is 20.27%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 23.71%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.57% and Monthly Volatility of 3.31%.

YY Inc. (YY) will report its next earnings on Mar 16 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $6.7/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $6.47/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.23/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 3.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for YY Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $3.93/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $2.1/share and a High Estimate of $5.12/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for YY Inc. as 6.86 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for YY Inc. is 6.81 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 7.04 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 606.7 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for YY to be -56.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -4%. For the next 5 years, YY Inc. is expecting Growth of 54.29% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -10.03% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on YY Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.18 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.1 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 8.92 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.42.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, YY Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -10.25%, where Monthly Performance is 0.45%, Quarterly performance is -12.03%, 6 Months performance is -5.74% and yearly performance percentage is -33.81%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 0.87%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.31% and Monthly Volatility of 4.98%.