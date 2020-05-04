Revenue Estimates Analysis of Inuvo, Inc(NYSE:INUV): FLIR Systems, Inc.(NASDAQ:FLIR)

Inuvo, Inc (INUV) will report its next earnings on Mar 25 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.02/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.02/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Inuvo, Inc and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.04/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.05/share and a High Estimate of $-0.04/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Inuvo, Inc as 12.31 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Inuvo, Inc is 12.22 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 12.4 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 18.48 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Inuvo, Inc, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.44 and Average Volume (3 months) is 692.47 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -28%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -83.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -38%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Inuvo, Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.52%, where Monthly Performance is 6.58%, Quarterly performance is -21.64%, 6 Months performance is -7.75% and yearly performance percentage is -82.52%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -17.82%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.41% and Monthly Volatility of 15.84%.

FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) will report its next earnings on May 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.55/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.62/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -11.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for FLIR Systems, Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.42/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.37/share and a High Estimate of $0.55/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for FLIR Systems, Inc. as 438.43 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for FLIR Systems, Inc. is 430.26 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 446 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 441.53 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FLIR to be -20.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -12.5%. For the next 5 years, FLIR Systems, Inc. is expecting Growth of 21% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -8.52% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on FLIR Systems, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.07 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.93 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 34.14 and Forward P/E ratio of 18.34.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, FLIR Systems, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 8.02%, where Monthly Performance is 39.63%, Quarterly performance is -16.88%, 6 Months performance is -22.12% and yearly performance percentage is -17.69%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -17.73%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.30% and Monthly Volatility of 6.29%.