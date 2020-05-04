Revenue Estimates Analysis of Energizer Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:ENR): Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc.(NYSE:EPRT)

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR) will report its next earnings on May 07 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.85/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.98/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.13/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -13.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Energizer Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.36/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.28/share and a High Estimate of $0.4/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ENR to be 80%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 43.24%. For the next 5 years, Energizer Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of 18.33% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -8.33% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Energizer Holdings, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.57 and Average Volume (3 months) is 974.97 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 151.76 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.54.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Energizer Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.24%, where Monthly Performance is 33.17%, Quarterly performance is -17.99%, 6 Months performance is -12.48% and yearly performance percentage is -19.87%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -24.45%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.45% and Monthly Volatility of 6.45%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (EPRT) will report its next earnings on May 11 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.18/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.17/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 5.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.17/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.16/share and a High Estimate of $0.18/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. as 42.01 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is 40.67 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 43.21 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 31.11 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EPRT to be 138.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 42.86%. For the next 5 years, Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is expecting Growth of 12.25% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 85.71% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.76 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.7 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 21.21 and Forward P/E ratio of 18.6.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 4.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 23.08%, where Monthly Performance is 22.62%, Quarterly performance is -51.9%, 6 Months performance is -48.08% and yearly performance percentage is -35.22%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -46.47%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.10% and Monthly Volatility of 10.88%.