Investors Catching Stocks The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:HAIN): Discovery, Inc.(NASDAQ:DISCK)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN) will report its next earnings on May 07 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.17/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.15/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 13.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.24/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.21/share and a High Estimate of $0.27/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HAIN to be 14.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 14.29%. For the next 5 years, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. is expecting Growth of 29.32% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 10.61% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.94 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.2 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 28.23.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -7.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -12.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -0.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.94%, where Monthly Performance is -1.65%, Quarterly performance is 5.87%, 6 Months performance is 9.62% and yearly performance percentage is 16.45%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -1.25%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.41% and Monthly Volatility of 4.25%.

Discovery, Inc. (DISCK) will report its next earnings on Mar 03 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.98/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.89/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 10.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Discovery, Inc. and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.83/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.75/share and a High Estimate of $0.91/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Discovery, Inc. as 2.74 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Discovery, Inc. is 2.69 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.77 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.7 Billion.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Discovery, Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.45 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.01 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 7.89 and Forward P/E ratio of 5.38.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Discovery, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.09%, where Monthly Performance is 10.77%, Quarterly performance is -29.64%, 6 Months performance is -21.92% and yearly performance percentage is -29.33%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -35.91%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.45% and Monthly Volatility of 5.39%.