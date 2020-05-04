Earnings Analysis of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX): vTv Therapeutics Inc.(NASDAQ:VTVT)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (HRTX) will report its next earnings on Mar 13 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.65/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.56/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -16.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.65/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.76/share and a High Estimate of $-0.56/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. as 21.23 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. is 12.6 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 31.6 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 31.6 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HRTX to be 21.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, Heron Therapeutics, Inc. is expecting Growth of 65.95% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 7.2% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Heron Therapeutics, Inc. , where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.05 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.3 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -46.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -61.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -51.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Heron Therapeutics, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.42%, where Monthly Performance is 25.9%, Quarterly performance is -34.28%, 6 Months performance is -35.63% and yearly performance percentage is -23.19%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -41.66%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.39% and Monthly Volatility of 5.55%.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $-0.13/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.09/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -44.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for vTv Therapeutics Inc. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.1/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.1/share and a High Estimate of $-0.1/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for VTVT to be 61.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -22.22%. For the next 5 years, vTv Therapeutics Inc. is expecting Growth of -91.67% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -13.51% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on vTv Therapeutics Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.18 and Average Volume (3 months) is 740.63 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -187.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 35.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 49%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, vTv Therapeutics Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -12.07%, where Monthly Performance is 14.61%, Quarterly performance is -7.69%, 6 Months performance is 39.73% and yearly performance percentage is 32.47%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 20%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.13% and Monthly Volatility of 8.60%.