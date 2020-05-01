What do Analysts Say about Dollar Tree, Inc.(NASDAQ:DLTR): Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd.(NYSE:TSM)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) will report its next earnings on May 28 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.79/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.75/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 2.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Dollar Tree, Inc. and for the current quarter 23 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.91/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.69/share and a High Estimate of $1.1/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 20 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Dollar Tree, Inc. as 6.11 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Dollar Tree, Inc. is 5.94 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 6.31 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 5.78 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DLTR to be 54.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 23.68%. For the next 5 years, Dollar Tree, Inc. is expecting Growth of 12.28% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 0.84% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Dollar Tree, Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.72 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.13 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 22.96 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.67.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 13.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Dollar Tree, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.33%, where Monthly Performance is 8.44%, Quarterly performance is -9.06%, 6 Months performance is -29.23% and yearly performance percentage is -27.34%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -15.29%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.09% and Monthly Volatility of 4.32%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) will report its next earnings on Apr 16 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.73/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.72/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.73/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.7/share and a High Estimate of $0.75/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. as 10.31 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. is 10.27 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 10.35 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 7.1 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TSM to be 78.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 9.68%. For the next 5 years, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. is expecting Growth of 12.54% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 29.77% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.62 and Average Volume (3 months) is 10.2 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 20.68 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.92.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 14.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 20.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 18.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.93%, where Monthly Performance is 11.17%, Quarterly performance is -4.78%, 6 Months performance is 3.23% and yearly performance percentage is 21.25%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -8.55%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.05% and Monthly Volatility of 2.58%.