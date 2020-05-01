What are analysts Suggestions on Tyler Technologies, Inc.(NYSE:TYL): Scorpio Bulkers Inc.(NYSE:SALT)

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) will report its next earnings on Apr 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.25/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.25/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Tyler Technologies, Inc. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.26/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.1/share and a High Estimate of $1.42/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Tyler Technologies, Inc. as 288 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Tyler Technologies, Inc. is 272.7 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 307.63 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 277.98 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TYL to be -3.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 4.44%. For the next 5 years, Tyler Technologies, Inc. is expecting Growth of 10.98% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 2.64% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Tyler Technologies, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.45 and Average Volume (3 months) is 324.73 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 87.72 and Forward P/E ratio of 52.38.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Tyler Technologies, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.42%, where Monthly Performance is 8.14%, Quarterly performance is -0.23%, 6 Months performance is 21.3% and yearly performance percentage is 41.95%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 6.89%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.17% and Monthly Volatility of 3.99%.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (SALT) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $2.1/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.02/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $2.12/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 10600%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-1.94/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-2.7/share and a High Estimate of $-1/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Scorpio Bulkers Inc. as 46.42 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is 41 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 50.43 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 50.35 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SALT to be -616.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -64%. For the next 5 years, Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is expecting Growth of 113.26% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -158.32% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Scorpio Bulkers Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.04 and Average Volume (3 months) is 98.35 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 3.97 and Forward P/E ratio of 3.44.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 5.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -1.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Scorpio Bulkers Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.54%, where Monthly Performance is 1.3%, Quarterly performance is -33.6%, 6 Months performance is -61.75% and yearly performance percentage is -50.66%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -59.76%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 13.22% and Monthly Volatility of 13.25%.