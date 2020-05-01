what are Analysts report about Teradata Corporation(NYSE:TDC): Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:SRNE)

Teradata Corporation (TDC) will report its next earnings on May 07 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.22/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.16/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 37.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Teradata Corporation and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.23/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.19/share and a High Estimate of $0.27/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 14 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Teradata Corporation as 452.65 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Teradata Corporation is 438 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 463.8 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 487.72 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TDC to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -3.45%. For the next 5 years, Teradata Corporation is expecting Growth of 39.26% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 11.43% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Teradata Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.43 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.57 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.35.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -5.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Teradata Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 9%, where Monthly Performance is 20.01%, Quarterly performance is -3.19%, 6 Months performance is -19.61% and yearly performance percentage is -44.48%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -8.14%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.30% and Monthly Volatility of 4.58%.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (SRNE) will report its next earnings on Mar 27 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.41/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.38/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -7.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.2/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.2/share and a High Estimate of $-0.2/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. as 10 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. is 10 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 10 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 6.14 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SRNE to be 33.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 43.59%. For the next 5 years, Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. is expecting Growth of 3.37% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 58.02% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.72 and Average Volume (3 months) is 6.66 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -50.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -343.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -91.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.44%, where Monthly Performance is 23.37%, Quarterly performance is -41.65%, 6 Months performance is 46.45% and yearly performance percentage is -36.77%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -32.84%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.79% and Monthly Volatility of 11.80%.