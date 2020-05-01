what are Analysts report about PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The)(NYSE:PNC): Belden Inc(NYSE:BDC)

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (PNC) will report its next earnings on Apr 15 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.95/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.71/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.24/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 14%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) and for the current quarter 20 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.94/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-2.08/share and a High Estimate of $2.26/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 15 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) as 4.17 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) is 4 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 4.33 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 4.44 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PNC to be -51.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -54.76%. For the next 5 years, PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) is expecting Growth of 31.32% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -43.37% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The), where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.68 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.11 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 9.92 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.28.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.28%, where Monthly Performance is 11.44%, Quarterly performance is -29.34%, 6 Months performance is -28.07% and yearly performance percentage is -21.11%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -33.18%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.08% and Monthly Volatility of 5.54%.

Belden Inc (BDC) will report its next earnings on Apr 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.67/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.67/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Belden Inc and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.28/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.18/share and a High Estimate of $0.37/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Belden Inc as 409.85 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Belden Inc is 392.04 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 440 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 641.86 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BDC to be -48.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -16.1%. For the next 5 years, Belden Inc is expecting Growth of 27.84% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -23.45% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Belden Inc, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.24 and Average Volume (3 months) is 440.58 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 17.05 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.71.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -11%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -31.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Belden Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 9.94%, where Monthly Performance is -5.24%, Quarterly performance is -31.82%, 6 Months performance is -38.3% and yearly performance percentage is -41.32%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -37.84%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.90% and Monthly Volatility of 6.11%.