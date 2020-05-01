Price Target Analysis of ORBCOMM Inc.(NASDAQ:ORBC): China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc.(NASDAQ:CJJD)

ORBCOMM Inc. (ORBC) will report its next earnings on Apr 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.09/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.08/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -12.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for ORBCOMM Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.06/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.12/share and a High Estimate of $-0.03/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for ORBCOMM Inc. as 68.14 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for ORBCOMM Inc. is 56.43 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 72.23 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 67.1 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ORBC to be -14.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 25%. For the next 5 years, ORBCOMM Inc. is expecting Growth of 50% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 21.74% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on ORBCOMM Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.17 and Average Volume (3 months) is 934.39 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -3.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -7.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, ORBCOMM Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.76%, where Monthly Performance is 8.2%, Quarterly performance is -31.78%, 6 Months performance is -43.83% and yearly performance percentage is -65.22%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -37.29%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.38% and Monthly Volatility of 11.80%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.67 and Average Volume (3 months) is 382.28 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 61.35 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 3.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -2.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 14.65%, where Monthly Performance is 25.41%, Quarterly performance is 24.04%, 6 Months performance is 81.6% and yearly performance percentage is 83.06%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 24.73%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.38% and Monthly Volatility of 7.39%.