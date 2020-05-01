Price Target Analysis of Alkermes plc(NASDAQ:ALKS): Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:INO)

Alkermes plc (ALKS) will report its next earnings on Apr 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.01/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.06/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 116.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Alkermes plc and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.02/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.13/share and a High Estimate of $0.13/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Alkermes plc as 231.13 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Alkermes plc is 192.6 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 262 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 279.9 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ALKS to be 11.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 325%. For the next 5 years, Alkermes plc is expecting Growth of 81.55% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -60.56% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Alkermes plc, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.46 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.08 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 28.21.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -11.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -18.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -12.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Alkermes plc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -12.23%, where Monthly Performance is -4.92%, Quarterly performance is -21.48%, 6 Months performance is -31.52% and yearly performance percentage is -51.89%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -32.79%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.17% and Monthly Volatility of 6.18%.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) will report its next earnings on Mar 12 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.38/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.24/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.14/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -58.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.22/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.29/share and a High Estimate of $-0.18/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. as 1.91 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is 300 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.87 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.83 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for INO to be 20%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 36.67%. For the next 5 years, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expecting Growth of -2.22% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 37.93% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.93 and Average Volume (3 months) is 38.11 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -73.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -283.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -137.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0%, where Monthly Performance is 61.69%, Quarterly performance is 158.15%, 6 Months performance is 446.82% and yearly performance percentage is 226.9%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 264.55%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 18.85% and Monthly Volatility of 13.32%.