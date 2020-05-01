Investors Catching Stocks Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc.(NYSE:DO): MGM Resorts International(NYSE:MGM)

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (DO) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $-0.45/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.66/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.21/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 31.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.78/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.86/share and a High Estimate of $-0.55/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. as 231.25 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. is 215.3 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 282.76 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 233.54 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DO to be -50.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 23.23%. For the next 5 years, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. is expecting Growth of -0.58% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -17.65% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.15 and Average Volume (3 months) is 5.75 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -10.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -4.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 19.01%, where Monthly Performance is -54%, Quarterly performance is -81.64%, 6 Months performance is -83.9% and yearly performance percentage is -91.98%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -86.95%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 17.84% and Monthly Volatility of 24.64%.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) will report its next earnings on Apr 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $3.91/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.26/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $3.65/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1403.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for MGM Resorts International and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.32/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.84/share and a High Estimate of $0.38/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MGM to be -166.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -300%. For the next 5 years, MGM Resorts International is expecting Growth of 169.64% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -124.23% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on MGM Resorts International, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.12 and Average Volume (3 months) is 24.15 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 4.24 and Forward P/E ratio of 58.03.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 30.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 17.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, MGM Resorts International currently shows a Weekly Performance of 22.13%, where Monthly Performance is 42.63%, Quarterly performance is -46.23%, 6 Months performance is -41.01% and yearly performance percentage is -34.87%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -49.41%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.54% and Monthly Volatility of 9.36%.