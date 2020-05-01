Earnings Analysis of Hormel Foods Corporation(NYSE:HRL): Boingo Wireless, Inc.(NASDAQ:WIFI)

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $0.45/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.46/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -2.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Hormel Foods Corporation and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.42/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.38/share and a High Estimate of $0.46/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Hormel Foods Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.53 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.27 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 26.04 and Forward P/E ratio of 25.35.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 12.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 16.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 15.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Hormel Foods Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.74%, where Monthly Performance is 0.45%, Quarterly performance is -2.15%, 6 Months performance is 14.72% and yearly performance percentage is 19.97%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 3.86%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.40% and Monthly Volatility of 3.06%.

Boingo Wireless, Inc. (WIFI) will report its next earnings on May 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.12/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.11/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -9.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Boingo Wireless, Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.07/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.12/share and a High Estimate of $-0.03/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Boingo Wireless, Inc. as 63.31 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Boingo Wireless, Inc. is 60.44 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 65.45 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 66.47 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Boingo Wireless, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.45 and Average Volume (3 months) is 938.35 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -1.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -11%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -1.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Boingo Wireless, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.64%, where Monthly Performance is 31.39%, Quarterly performance is 19.55%, 6 Months performance is 44.01% and yearly performance percentage is -38.54%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 27.31%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.04% and Monthly Volatility of 7.39%.