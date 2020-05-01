Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Paycom Software, Inc.(NYSE:PAYC): BioScrip, Inc.(NASDAQ:BIOS)

Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) will report its next earnings on Apr 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.33/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.26/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 5.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Paycom Software, Inc. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.71/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.53/share and a High Estimate of $0.92/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Paycom Software, Inc. as 188.91 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Paycom Software, Inc. is 171.8 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 208.83 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 163.91 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PAYC to be 10.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 18.57%. For the next 5 years, Paycom Software, Inc. is expecting Growth of 20.05% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 12.86% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Paycom Software, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.95 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.12 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 84.45 and Forward P/E ratio of 53.26.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 9.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 39.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 32.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Paycom Software, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 23.31%, where Monthly Performance is 29.21%, Quarterly performance is -19.84%, 6 Months performance is 24.79% and yearly performance percentage is 29.56%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -1.41%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.29% and Monthly Volatility of 7.03%.