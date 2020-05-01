Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Gray Television, Inc.(NYSE:GTN): LPL Financial Holdings Inc.(NASDAQ:LPLA)

Gray Television, Inc. (GTN) will report its next earnings on May 07 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.81/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.54/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.27/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 50%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Gray Television, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.38/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.23/share and a High Estimate of $0.62/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GTN to be 37%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -9.68%. For the next 5 years, Gray Television, Inc. is expecting Growth of -40.54% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 103.94% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Gray Television, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.76 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.25 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 9.22 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.92.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Gray Television, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 16.1%, where Monthly Performance is 8.1%, Quarterly performance is -44.58%, 6 Months performance is -31.71% and yearly performance percentage is -50%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -45.85%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.31% and Monthly Volatility of 8.07%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) will report its next earnings on Apr 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $2.06/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.7/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.36/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 21.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.24/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.99/share and a High Estimate of $1.51/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for LPLA to be -11.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -30.81%. For the next 5 years, LPL Financial Holdings Inc. is expecting Growth of -1.88% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -26.04% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on LPL Financial Holdings Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.09 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.01 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 9.1 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.13.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 10%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 54.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 18.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, LPL Financial Holdings Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 14.95%, where Monthly Performance is 10.64%, Quarterly performance is -37.02%, 6 Months performance is -25.37% and yearly performance percentage is -18.11%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -34.72%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.40% and Monthly Volatility of 5.76%.