Analysts showing optimistic trends for Travelport Worldwide Limited(NYSE:TVPT): LSC Communications, Inc.(NYSE:LKSD)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for LSC Communications, Inc. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.25/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.25/share and a High Estimate of $-0.25/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for LSC Communications, Inc. as 726.1 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for LSC Communications, Inc. is 726.1 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 726.1 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 845 Million.