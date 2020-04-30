Worth Watching Stocks Bilibili Inc.(NASDAQ:BILI): Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:ALDR)

Bilibili Inc. (BILI) will report its next earnings on Mar 17 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-1.01/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.97/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -4.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Bilibili Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-1.1/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.27/share and a High Estimate of $-0.91/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Bilibili Inc. as 2.18 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Bilibili Inc. is 2.13 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.21 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 199.57 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BILI to be -85.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -18.18%. For the next 5 years, Bilibili Inc. is expecting Growth of 36.9% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -48.94% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Bilibili Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.45 and Average Volume (3 months) is 6.09 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -8.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -17.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -14.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Bilibili Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -8.08%, where Monthly Performance is 20.91%, Quarterly performance is 24.04%, 6 Months performance is 76.59% and yearly performance percentage is 55.96%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 49.09%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.53% and Monthly Volatility of 5.91%.