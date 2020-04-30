What do Analysts Say about Hasbro, Inc.(NASDAQ:HAS): Cedar Fair, L.P.(NYSE:FUN)

Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) will report its next earnings on Apr 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.57/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.58/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -1.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Hasbro, Inc. and for the current quarter 15 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.55/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.2/share and a High Estimate of $0.93/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 15 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Hasbro, Inc. as 1.17 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Hasbro, Inc. is 949.7 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.35 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 956.75 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HAS to be 176.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -29.49%. For the next 5 years, Hasbro, Inc. is expecting Growth of 13.4% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -1.23% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Hasbro, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.07 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.85 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 18.23 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.67.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 25.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Hasbro, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.67%, where Monthly Performance is 2%, Quarterly performance is -30.09%, 6 Months performance is -24.56% and yearly performance percentage is -28.42%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -30.96%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.95% and Monthly Volatility of 4.30%.

Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN) will report its next earnings on May 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.05/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.15/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -66.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Cedar Fair, L.P. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-1.69/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.8/share and a High Estimate of $-1.41/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Cedar Fair, L.P. as 55.98 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Cedar Fair, L.P. is 39.9 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 70.89 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 55.14 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FUN to be -17.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -164.86%. For the next 5 years, Cedar Fair, L.P. is expecting Growth of 1039.2% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -93.18% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Cedar Fair, L.P., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.94 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.12 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 9.97 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.96.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -389.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Cedar Fair, L.P. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 11.76%, where Monthly Performance is 54.85%, Quarterly performance is -45.59%, 6 Months performance is -46.9% and yearly performance percentage is -44.34%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -45.82%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.91% and Monthly Volatility of 10.81%.