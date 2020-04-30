What are analysts Suggestions on Clorox Company (The)(NYSE:CLX): Quanta Services, Inc.(NYSE:PWR)

Clorox Company (The) (CLX) will report its next earnings on May 01 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.46/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.31/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.15/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 11.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Clorox Company (The) and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.67/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.38/share and a High Estimate of $1.98/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CLX to be 19.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0.53%. For the next 5 years, Clorox Company (The) is expecting Growth of 4.56% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 4.43% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Clorox Company (The), where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.77 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.48 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 28.92 and Forward P/E ratio of 27.27.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 15.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 133.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 25.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Clorox Company (The) currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.17%, where Monthly Performance is 5.42%, Quarterly performance is 18.5%, 6 Months performance is 21.99% and yearly performance percentage is 15.15%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 19.79%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.96% and Monthly Volatility of 3.01%.

Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) will report its next earnings on Feb 27 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.93/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.82/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 13.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Quanta Services, Inc. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.47/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.4/share and a High Estimate of $0.53/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Quanta Services, Inc. as 2.74 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Quanta Services, Inc. is 2.66 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.83 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.81 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PWR to be -51%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 209.68%. For the next 5 years, Quanta Services, Inc. is expecting Growth of 9.52% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 12.01% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Quanta Services, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.99 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.86 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 13.41 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.05.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Quanta Services, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 10.4%, where Monthly Performance is 19.73%, Quarterly performance is -9.06%, 6 Months performance is -13.19% and yearly performance percentage is -10.02%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -10.27%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.51% and Monthly Volatility of 4.45%.