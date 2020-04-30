What are Analysts opinions on Baytex Energy Corp(NYSE:BTE): PPDAI Group Inc.(NYSE:PPDF)

Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) will report its next earnings on Mar 04 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.03/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.1/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 70%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Baytex Energy Corp and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.11/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.14/share and a High Estimate of $-0.07/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Baytex Energy Corp as 190.51 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Baytex Energy Corp is 161.64 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 219.38 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 139.71 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Baytex Energy Corp, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 9 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 5.54 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.89 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -0.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Baytex Energy Corp currently shows a Weekly Performance of 33.93%, where Monthly Performance is 54.55%, Quarterly performance is -71.82%, 6 Months performance is -73% and yearly performance percentage is -84.17%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -77.84%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 13.62% and Monthly Volatility of 15.78%.