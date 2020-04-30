Revenue Estimates Analysis of Quotient Technology Inc.(NYSE:QUOT): Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.(NASDAQ:COLL)

Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) will report its next earnings on May 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.11/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.11/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Quotient Technology Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.19/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.22/share and a High Estimate of $-0.15/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Quotient Technology Inc. as 106.07 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Quotient Technology Inc. is 101.53 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 109 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 98.11 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for QUOT to be -250%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -900%. For the next 5 years, Quotient Technology Inc. is expecting Growth of 404.18% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 166.67% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Quotient Technology Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.14 and Average Volume (3 months) is 599.15 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -6.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -12.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -5.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Quotient Technology Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 19.34%, where Monthly Performance is 6.9%, Quarterly performance is -28.06%, 6 Months performance is -14.75% and yearly performance percentage is -21.64%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -26.17%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.41% and Monthly Volatility of 6.13%.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (COLL) will report its next earnings on May 07 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.07/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.1/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 30%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.37/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.08/share and a High Estimate of $0.64/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. as 77.08 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. is 74.7 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 80.3 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 74.52 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for COLL to be 740%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 520%. For the next 5 years, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. is expecting Growth of 35.05% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 450% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.35 and Average Volume (3 months) is 740.76 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 6.57.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -7.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -26.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -24%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.49%, where Monthly Performance is 21.87%, Quarterly performance is 2.03%, 6 Months performance is 63.78% and yearly performance percentage is 48.03%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 0.19%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.29% and Monthly Volatility of 6.56%.