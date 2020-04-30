Revenue Estimates Analysis of Alliant Energy Corporation(NYSE:LNT): Superior Industries International, Inc.(NYSE:SUP)

Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) will report its next earnings on May 07 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.46/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.43/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Alliant Energy Corporation and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.54/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.51/share and a High Estimate of $0.55/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Alliant Energy Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.08 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.94 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 21.21 and Forward P/E ratio of 19.14.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 11.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Alliant Energy Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.17%, where Monthly Performance is -2.29%, Quarterly performance is -16.37%, 6 Months performance is -6.3% and yearly performance percentage is 4.62%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -9.7%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.82% and Monthly Volatility of 4.39%.

Superior Industries International, Inc. (SUP) will report its next earnings on May 08 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.08/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.29/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.21/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 72.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Superior Industries International, Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.17/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.32/share and a High Estimate of $-0.02/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Superior Industries International, Inc. as 314.79 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Superior Industries International, Inc. is 286.16 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 355 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 363.57 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Superior Industries International, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.98 and Average Volume (3 months) is 283.12 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -9.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -39%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -6.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Superior Industries International, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 25.21%, where Monthly Performance is 19.2%, Quarterly performance is -50.66%, 6 Months performance is -49.83% and yearly performance percentage is -69.9%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -59.62%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 13.18% and Monthly Volatility of 12.38%.