Research Report for Murphy Oil Corporation(NYSE:MUR): Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.(NYSE:RS)

Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) will report its next earnings on May 07 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.16/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.17/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -5.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Murphy Oil Corporation and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.46/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.79/share and a High Estimate of $-0.15/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Murphy Oil Corporation as 618.43 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Murphy Oil Corporation is 570 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 711.5 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 618.85 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MUR to be -320%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -566.67%. For the next 5 years, Murphy Oil Corporation is expecting Growth of -17.37% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -398.85% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Murphy Oil Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.27 and Average Volume (3 months) is 5.45 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 23.56 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 9.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 22.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Murphy Oil Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 37.9%, where Monthly Performance is 102.63%, Quarterly performance is -48.69%, 6 Months performance is -41.27% and yearly performance percentage is -57.53%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -56.83%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 12.62% and Monthly Volatility of 13.83%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) will report its next earnings on Apr 23 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $2.45/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.1/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.35/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 16.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.27/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.33/share and a High Estimate of $1.16/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. as 1.98 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. is 1.86 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.12 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.92 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for RS to be -74.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -35.98%. For the next 5 years, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. is expecting Growth of 25.58% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -45.94% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.65 and Average Volume (3 months) is 620.94 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 9.18 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.25.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 12.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 13.25%, where Monthly Performance is 7.07%, Quarterly performance is -17.28%, 6 Months performance is -19.62% and yearly performance percentage is 3.24%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -20.72%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.13% and Monthly Volatility of 4.74%.