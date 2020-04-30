Research Report for Greenhill & Co., Inc.(NYSE:GHL): Midatech Pharma PLC(NASDAQ:MTP)

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) will report its next earnings on Apr 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.05/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.49/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.56/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 114.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Greenhill & Co., Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.36/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.51/share and a High Estimate of $-0.13/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Greenhill & Co., Inc. as 54.25 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Greenhill & Co., Inc. is 50 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 64.02 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 51.2 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GHL to be 24.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -5.66%. For the next 5 years, Greenhill & Co., Inc. is expecting Growth of 173.1% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -390% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Greenhill & Co., Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.77 and Average Volume (3 months) is 232.82 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 25.17 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.38.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 34.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Greenhill & Co., Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 23.36%, where Monthly Performance is 18.3%, Quarterly performance is -29.78%, 6 Months performance is -29.07% and yearly performance percentage is -45.68%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -34.13%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.02% and Monthly Volatility of 9.32%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Midatech Pharma PLC and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Midatech Pharma PLC, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.39 and Average Volume (3 months) is 53.28 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Midatech Pharma PLC currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.56%, where Monthly Performance is -4.04%, Quarterly performance is -51.28%, 6 Months performance is -62.38% and yearly performance percentage is -79.46%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -44.87%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 12.37% and Monthly Volatility of 17.28%.