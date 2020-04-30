Recent analysts Ratings for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:SSNC): Citigroup Inc.(NYSE:C)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) will report its next earnings on Apr 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.08/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.97/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 11.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.96/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.89/share and a High Estimate of $0.99/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 14 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. as 1.17 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. is 1.14 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.19 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.15 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SSNC to be 4.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 7.69%. For the next 5 years, SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of 7.66% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 4.7% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.01 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.44 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 33.81 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.85.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 9.79%, where Monthly Performance is 28.2%, Quarterly performance is -12.8%, 6 Months performance is 8.31% and yearly performance percentage is -17.14%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -8.7%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.56% and Monthly Volatility of 4.93%.

Citigroup Inc. (C) will report its next earnings on Apr 15 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.05/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.04/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Citigroup Inc. and for the current quarter 17 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.54/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.07/share and a High Estimate of $1.43/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for C to be -66.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -69.19%. For the next 5 years, Citigroup Inc. is expecting Growth of 101.44% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -58.18% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Citigroup Inc., where 5 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.17 and Average Volume (3 months) is 27.18 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 6.85 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.03.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Citigroup Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 18.99%, where Monthly Performance is 14.02%, Quarterly performance is -34.28%, 6 Months performance is -31.7% and yearly performance percentage is -28.91%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -37.09%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.92% and Monthly Volatility of 5.93%.