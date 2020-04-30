Most Recent analysts Ratings: Camber Energy, Inc.(NYSE:CEI): Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The)(NYSE:EL)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Camber Energy, Inc. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.36 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.41 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -94%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -252.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 300.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Camber Energy, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.14%, where Monthly Performance is 70.87%, Quarterly performance is 1.73%, 6 Months performance is -61.61% and yearly performance percentage is -99.57%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -7.85%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 11.21% and Monthly Volatility of 18.36%.

Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) (EL) will report its next earnings on May 01 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $2.11/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.9/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.21/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 11.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) and for the current quarter 20 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.73/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.38/share and a High Estimate of $1.07/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EL to be -53.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -109.38%. For the next 5 years, Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) is expecting Growth of 10.65% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -15.73% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The), where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.96 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.52 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 34.91 and Forward P/E ratio of 32.59.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 12.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 41.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 23.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.56%, where Monthly Performance is 7.04%, Quarterly performance is -11%, 6 Months performance is -4.77% and yearly performance percentage is 2.94%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -14.37%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.27% and Monthly Volatility of 3.48%.