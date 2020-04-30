Investors Catching Stocks Costco Wholesale Corporation(NASDAQ:COST): Radius Health, Inc.(NASDAQ:RDUS)

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) will report its next earnings on Mar 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $2.1/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.06/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Costco Wholesale Corporation and for the current quarter 25 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.05/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.7/share and a High Estimate of $2.39/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for COST to be 6.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 2.97%. For the next 5 years, Costco Wholesale Corporation is expecting Growth of 7.22% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 6.59% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Costco Wholesale Corporation, where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.96 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.82 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 36.33 and Forward P/E ratio of 32.71.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 24.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 15.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Costco Wholesale Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.75%, where Monthly Performance is 5.49%, Quarterly performance is -0.8%, 6 Months performance is 2.73% and yearly performance percentage is 25.07%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 4.48%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.00% and Monthly Volatility of 2.72%.

Radius Health, Inc. (RDUS) will report its next earnings on May 07 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.54/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.77/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.23/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 29.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Radius Health, Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.69/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.96/share and a High Estimate of $-0.49/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Radius Health, Inc. as 46.26 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Radius Health, Inc. is 45 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 47.5 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 35.35 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for RDUS to be 23.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 5.19%. For the next 5 years, Radius Health, Inc. is expecting Growth of 49.26% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 15.57% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Radius Health, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.91 and Average Volume (3 months) is 629.11 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -55.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -73.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Radius Health, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.4%, where Monthly Performance is 21.82%, Quarterly performance is -15.19%, 6 Months performance is -44.41% and yearly performance percentage is -27.48%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -20.78%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 10.72% and Monthly Volatility of 8.95%.