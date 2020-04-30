Earnings Analysis of Guidewire Software, Inc.(NYSE:GWRE): Diamondback Energy, Inc.(NASDAQ:FANG)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE) will report its next earnings on Mar 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.21/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.13/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 61.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Guidewire Software, Inc. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.05/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.11/share and a High Estimate of $-0.02/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GWRE to be -133.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -3.57%. For the next 5 years, Guidewire Software, Inc. is expecting Growth of 23.9% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -42.76% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Guidewire Software, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.55 and Average Volume (3 months) is 911.76 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 86.24.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -1.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Guidewire Software, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.69%, where Monthly Performance is 9.2%, Quarterly performance is -18.36%, 6 Months performance is -19.65% and yearly performance percentage is -14.82%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -17.35%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.52% and Monthly Volatility of 4.18%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) will report its next earnings on May 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.93/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.8/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.13/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 7.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Diamondback Energy, Inc. and for the current quarter 29 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.3/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.67/share and a High Estimate of $2.21/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 21 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. as 984.41 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Diamondback Energy, Inc. is 877.62 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.09 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 864 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FANG to be 2.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -82.35%. For the next 5 years, Diamondback Energy, Inc. is expecting Growth of -22.63% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -62.91% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Diamondback Energy, Inc., where 6 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.04 and Average Volume (3 months) is 5.01 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 30.99 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.89.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 1.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Diamondback Energy, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 29.06%, where Monthly Performance is 87.33%, Quarterly performance is -43.03%, 6 Months performance is -48.97% and yearly performance percentage is -58.46%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -52.41%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 10.09% and Monthly Volatility of 12.17%.