Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Newpark Resources, Inc.(NYSE:NR): Spotify Technology S.A.(NYSE:SPOT)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Newpark Resources, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.05/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.08/share and a High Estimate of $-0.02/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Newpark Resources, Inc. as 172.71 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Newpark Resources, Inc. is 169 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 176.75 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 211.47 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NR to be -175%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -220%. For the next 5 years, Newpark Resources, Inc. is expecting Growth of 33.33% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -362.5% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Newpark Resources, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.25 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.32 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -1.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -2.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Newpark Resources, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 47.21%, where Monthly Performance is 75.4%, Quarterly performance is -72.18%, 6 Months performance is -80.52% and yearly performance percentage is -80.41%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -77.19%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 15.15% and Monthly Volatility of 17.28%.

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) will report its next earnings on Apr 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.2/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.49/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.29/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 59.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Spotify Technology S.A. and for the current quarter 21 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.3/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.91/share and a High Estimate of $-0.01/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 22 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Spotify Technology S.A. as 2.01 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Spotify Technology S.A. is 1.89 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.14 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.84 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SPOT to be 46.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 46.81%. For the next 5 years, Spotify Technology S.A. is expecting Growth of 79.66% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -10.43% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Spotify Technology S.A., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 5 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 3.62 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.58 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -3.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -8.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -4.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Spotify Technology S.A. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 11.48%, where Monthly Performance is 28.29%, Quarterly performance is 10.04%, 6 Months performance is 11.11% and yearly performance percentage is 14.74%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 4.17%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.49% and Monthly Volatility of 4.38%.