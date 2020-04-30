Analysts showing optimistic trends for Navios Maritime Partners LP(NYSE:NMM): VeriSign, Inc.(NASDAQ:VRSN)

Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $1.11/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.26/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.15/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -11.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Navios Maritime Partners LP and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.76/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.18/share and a High Estimate of $1.69/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Navios Maritime Partners LP as 54.02 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Navios Maritime Partners LP is 54.02 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 54.02 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 46.82 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NMM to be -20%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 15.38%. For the next 5 years, Navios Maritime Partners LP is expecting Growth of 616.35% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -57.2% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Navios Maritime Partners LP, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.7 and Average Volume (3 months) is 143.31 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.87.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -4.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -8.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Navios Maritime Partners LP currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.45%, where Monthly Performance is 44.31%, Quarterly performance is -46.12%, 6 Months performance is -64.67% and yearly performance percentage is -48.22%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -60.47%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 10.23% and Monthly Volatility of 10.92%.

VeriSign, Inc. (VRSN) will report its next earnings on Apr 23 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.51/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.28/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.23/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 18%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for VeriSign, Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.32/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.29/share and a High Estimate of $1.35/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for VRSN to be -6.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -6.62%. For the next 5 years, VeriSign, Inc. is expecting Growth of -15.11% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 24.67% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on VeriSign, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.38 and Average Volume (3 months) is 823.94 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 29.3 and Forward P/E ratio of 34.92.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 34.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -44.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 305.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, VeriSign, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.98%, where Monthly Performance is 12.11%, Quarterly performance is -0.35%, 6 Months performance is 10.72% and yearly performance percentage is 7.06%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 9.71%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.06% and Monthly Volatility of 3.50%.