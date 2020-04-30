Analysts showing optimistic trends for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc.(NYSE:KW): MFA Financial, Inc.(NYSE:MFA)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) will report its next earnings on May 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.12/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.08/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $1.2/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1500%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.04/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.04/share and a High Estimate of $-0.04/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. as 140.34 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. is 118.89 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 161.8 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 140.7 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.68 and Average Volume (3 months) is 617.64 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 9.4 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 17.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -1.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 14.45%, where Monthly Performance is 9.89%, Quarterly performance is -31.6%, 6 Months performance is -34.03% and yearly performance percentage is -30.87%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -33.23%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.98% and Monthly Volatility of 6.01%.

MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $0.21/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.2/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for MFA Financial, Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.14/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.01/share and a High Estimate of $0.21/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for MFA Financial, Inc. as 152.3 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for MFA Financial, Inc. is 152.3 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 152.3 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 57 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on MFA Financial, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.04 and Average Volume (3 months) is 30.81 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 2.44 and Forward P/E ratio of 2.91.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, MFA Financial, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 13.77%, where Monthly Performance is 25%, Quarterly performance is -75.98%, 6 Months performance is -74.77% and yearly performance percentage is -74.7%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -75.16%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.15% and Monthly Volatility of 16.38%.