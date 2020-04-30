Analysts showing optimistic trends for BioTelemetry, Inc.(NASDAQ:BEAT): Teekay Tankers Ltd.(NYSE:TNK)

BioTelemetry, Inc. (BEAT) will report its next earnings on Feb 26 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.48/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.47/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 2.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for BioTelemetry, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.43/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.41/share and a High Estimate of $0.45/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for BioTelemetry, Inc. as 113.11 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for BioTelemetry, Inc. is 111.62 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 116.05 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 103.98 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BEAT to be 2.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 5.66%. For the next 5 years, BioTelemetry, Inc. is expecting Growth of 11.74% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 7.69% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on BioTelemetry, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.98 and Average Volume (3 months) is 349.97 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 58.33 and Forward P/E ratio of 19.67.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 8.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, BioTelemetry, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 14.3%, where Monthly Performance is 21.24%, Quarterly performance is -7.69%, 6 Months performance is 16.46% and yearly performance percentage is -11.97%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 3.43%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.23% and Monthly Volatility of 7.24%.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) will report its next earnings on Feb 27 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $2.47/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.04/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.43/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 21.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Teekay Tankers Ltd. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.66/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $2.15/share and a High Estimate of $3.51/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Teekay Tankers Ltd. as 276.25 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Teekay Tankers Ltd. is 200.4 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 362.38 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 135.16 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TNK to be 717.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 837.5%. For the next 5 years, Teekay Tankers Ltd. is expecting Growth of 21.42% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 298.43% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Teekay Tankers Ltd., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.12 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.33 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 16.38 and Forward P/E ratio of 2.73.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 4.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Teekay Tankers Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -19.23%, where Monthly Performance is -18.53%, Quarterly performance is 10.77%, 6 Months performance is 13.19% and yearly performance percentage is 126.38%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -17.65%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 11.72% and Monthly Volatility of 12.62%.