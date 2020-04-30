Analysts Recommendations National Steel Company(NYSE:SID): Immunomedics, Inc.(NASDAQ:IMMU)

National Steel Company (SID) will report its next earnings on Apr 16 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.91/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.63/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.28/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 44.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for National Steel Company and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-2.74/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-3.1/share and a High Estimate of $-2.39/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for National Steel Company as 6.26 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for National Steel Company is 6.26 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 6.26 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.6 Billion.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on National Steel Company, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.46 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.73 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 6.97 and Forward P/E ratio of 6.97.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 18.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, National Steel Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of 25.76%, where Monthly Performance is 24.81%, Quarterly performance is -46.62%, 6 Months performance is -45.39% and yearly performance percentage is -54.52%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -51.88%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 11.19% and Monthly Volatility of 7.86%.

Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU) will report its next earnings on Feb 27 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.5/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.46/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -8.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Immunomedics, Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.45/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.54/share and a High Estimate of $-0.38/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for IMMU to be -2.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -10%. For the next 5 years, Immunomedics, Inc. is expecting Growth of 49.68% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 15.76% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Immunomedics, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 3.41 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.27 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -69.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -241.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -118%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Immunomedics, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 41.65%, where Monthly Performance is 126.16%, Quarterly performance is 63.96%, 6 Months performance is 94.62% and yearly performance percentage is 94.26%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 47.07%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.68% and Monthly Volatility of 8.75%.