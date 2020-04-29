what are Analysts report about Boise Cascade, L.L.C.(NYSE:BCC): Asanko Gold Inc.(NYSE:AKG)

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (BCC) will report its next earnings on May 07 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.37/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.2/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.17/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 85%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Boise Cascade, L.L.C. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.45/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.35/share and a High Estimate of $0.56/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Boise Cascade, L.L.C. as 1.09 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Boise Cascade, L.L.C. is 1.03 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.15 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.11 Billion.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Boise Cascade, L.L.C., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.78 and Average Volume (3 months) is 368.28 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 15.64 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.93.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 11.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Boise Cascade, L.L.C. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 21.3%, where Monthly Performance is 38.15%, Quarterly performance is -13.59%, 6 Months performance is -7.89% and yearly performance percentage is 19.09%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -11.77%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.34% and Monthly Volatility of 7.28%.

Asanko Gold Inc. (AKG) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $-0.09/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.03/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.12/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -400%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Asanko Gold Inc. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.05/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.05/share and a High Estimate of $0.05/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AKG to be 350%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -33.33%. For the next 5 years, Asanko Gold Inc. is expecting Growth of 13.33% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 400% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Asanko Gold Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.16 and Average Volume (3 months) is 511.61 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.18.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -72.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -73.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Asanko Gold Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.82%, where Monthly Performance is 30.84%, Quarterly performance is 21.9%, 6 Months performance is 22.16% and yearly performance percentage is 78.34%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 17.89%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.28% and Monthly Volatility of 8.21%.