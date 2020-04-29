Revenue Estimates Analysis of Paychex, Inc.(NASDAQ:PAYX): Noah Holdings Ltd.(NYSE:NOAH)

Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) will report its next earnings on Mar 25 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.97/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.95/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 2.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Paychex, Inc. and for the current quarter 18 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.63/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.61/share and a High Estimate of $0.64/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 14 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Paychex, Inc. as 958.19 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Paychex, Inc. is 945 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 970 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 980.4 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PAYX to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -11.27%. For the next 5 years, Paychex, Inc. is expecting Growth of -5.13% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 6.34% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Paychex, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.69 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.01 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 22.39 and Forward P/E ratio of 23.84.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 12.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 42.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 30.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Paychex, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.25%, where Monthly Performance is 14.11%, Quarterly performance is -22.56%, 6 Months performance is -18.77% and yearly performance percentage is -17.88%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -19.28%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.76% and Monthly Volatility of 3.74%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Noah Holdings Ltd. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Noah Holdings Ltd., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.39 and Average Volume (3 months) is 428.89 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 15.17 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.98.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 11.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Noah Holdings Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 15.29%, where Monthly Performance is 11.87%, Quarterly performance is -21.45%, 6 Months performance is -10.2% and yearly performance percentage is -51.82%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -24.09%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.38% and Monthly Volatility of 5.22%.