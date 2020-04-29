Revenue Estimates Analysis of Cesca Therapeutics Inc.(NASDAQ:KOOL): Covia Holdings Corporation(NYSE:CVIA)

Covia Holdings Corporation (CVIA) will report its next earnings on Mar 10 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.2/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.41/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $1.61/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 392.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Covia Holdings Corporation and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.33/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.38/share and a High Estimate of $-0.27/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Covia Holdings Corporation as 347.7 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Covia Holdings Corporation is 309.32 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 370 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 428.25 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CVIA to be 13.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -90%. For the next 5 years, Covia Holdings Corporation is expecting Growth of 15.37% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -29.17% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Covia Holdings Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.49 and Average Volume (3 months) is 332.79 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -35.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -118.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -67.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Covia Holdings Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 35.85%, where Monthly Performance is -13.65%, Quarterly performance is -66.75%, 6 Months performance is -66.94% and yearly performance percentage is -88.96%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -71.64%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 15.81% and Monthly Volatility of 19.58%.