Price Target Analysis of Booking Holdings Inc.(NASDAQ:BKNG): Enable Midstream Partners, LP(NYSE:ENBL)

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) will report its next earnings on Feb 26 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $23.3/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $22.04/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $1.26/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 5.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Booking Holdings Inc. and for the current quarter 28 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $6.1/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-2.86/share and a High Estimate of $10.02/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 27 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Booking Holdings Inc. as 2.31 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Booking Holdings Inc. is 1.62 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.75 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.84 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BKNG to be -43.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -80.92%. For the next 5 years, Booking Holdings Inc. is expecting Growth of 67.39% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -43.98% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Booking Holdings Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.89 and Average Volume (3 months) is 686.7 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 12.83 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.2.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 22.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 80.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 29.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Booking Holdings Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.23%, where Monthly Performance is 14.67%, Quarterly performance is -24.94%, 6 Months performance is -29.99% and yearly performance percentage is -23.29%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -29.92%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.00% and Monthly Volatility of 4.79%.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (ENBL) will report its next earnings on May 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.22/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.25/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -12%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Enable Midstream Partners, LP and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.27/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.18/share and a High Estimate of $0.49/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ENBL to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -42.31%. For the next 5 years, Enable Midstream Partners, LP is expecting Growth of -21.25% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -20.79% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Enable Midstream Partners, LP, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.46 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.92 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 4.62 and Forward P/E ratio of 5.4.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 5.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Enable Midstream Partners, LP currently shows a Weekly Performance of 22.51%, where Monthly Performance is 86.76%, Quarterly performance is -61.98%, 6 Months performance is -63.89% and yearly performance percentage is -72.75%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -62.01%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 10.45% and Monthly Volatility of 16.28%.