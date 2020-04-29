Earnings Analysis of Calix, Inc(NYSE:CALX): Dropbox, Inc.(NASDAQ:DBX)

Calix, Inc (CALX) will report its next earnings on Apr 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.09/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.08/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 12.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Calix, Inc and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.07/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.11/share and a High Estimate of $-0.04/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Calix, Inc as 99.59 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Calix, Inc is 94.1 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 102.29 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 87.94 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CALX to be 12.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 200%. For the next 5 years, Calix, Inc is expecting Growth of 151.85% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 200% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Calix, Inc, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.37 and Average Volume (3 months) is 409.67 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 21.86.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -5.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -11.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -8.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Calix, Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 35.73%, where Monthly Performance is 49.78%, Quarterly performance is 14.3%, 6 Months performance is 29.07% and yearly performance percentage is 40.9%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 24.87%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.00% and Monthly Volatility of 7.12%.

Dropbox, Inc. (DBX) will report its next earnings on May 07 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.16/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.14/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 14.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Dropbox, Inc. and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.14/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.12/share and a High Estimate of $0.15/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Dropbox, Inc. as 451.85 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Dropbox, Inc. is 443.38 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 454.19 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 381.58 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DBX to be 40%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 40%. For the next 5 years, Dropbox, Inc. is expecting Growth of 23.57% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 40% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Dropbox, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.66 and Average Volume (3 months) is 6.27 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 23.78.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -2.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -7.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Dropbox, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.53%, where Monthly Performance is 15.77%, Quarterly performance is 19.89%, 6 Months performance is 4.16% and yearly performance percentage is -15.81%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 14.74%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.73% and Monthly Volatility of 4.22%.