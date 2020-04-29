Comprehensive Stock Analysis of iRobot Corporation(NASDAQ:IRBT): Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

iRobot Corporation (IRBT) will report its next earnings on Apr 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.64/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.47/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.17/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -36.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for iRobot Corporation and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.21/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.58/share and a High Estimate of $0.18/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for iRobot Corporation as 212.6 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for iRobot Corporation is 170 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 288.1 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 260.17 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for IRBT to be -157.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -132%. For the next 5 years, iRobot Corporation is expecting Growth of 140.75% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -78.79% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on iRobot Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.77 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.37 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 20.56 and Forward P/E ratio of 27.85.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 10.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 14.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, iRobot Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 20.1%, where Monthly Performance is 41.05%, Quarterly performance is 12.91%, 6 Months performance is 22.82% and yearly performance percentage is -40.04%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 20.74%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.53% and Monthly Volatility of 6.50%.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) will report its next earnings on Apr 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $2.06/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.72/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.34/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 19.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Tesla, Inc. and for the current quarter 19 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.36/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-3.07/share and a High Estimate of $0.94/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 19 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Tesla, Inc. as 5.9 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Tesla, Inc. is 5 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 6.86 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 4.54 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TSLA to be 95.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 83.04%. For the next 5 years, Tesla, Inc. is expecting Growth of 245.35% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 2561.54% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Tesla, Inc. , where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 5 said it’s a HOLD, and 2 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.74 and Average Volume (3 months) is 20.55 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 70.48.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -2.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -15%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -0.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Tesla, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 12%, where Monthly Performance is 49.53%, Quarterly performance is 35.67%, 6 Months performance is 134.39% and yearly performance percentage is 218.52%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 83.85%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.16% and Monthly Volatility of 7.08%.