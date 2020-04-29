Analysts showing optimistic trends for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras(NYSE:PBR-A): Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc.(NYSE:PDM)

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR-A) will report its next earnings on Mar 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.3/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.41/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -26.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.21/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.06/share and a High Estimate of $0.32/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras as 16.03 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras is 14.28 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 19.01 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 21.14 Billion.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.8 and Average Volume (3 months) is 11.42 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 8.53 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.52.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.28%, where Monthly Performance is 19.47%, Quarterly performance is -54.44%, 6 Months performance is -56.24% and yearly performance percentage is -53.41%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -58.04%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.57% and Monthly Volatility of 6.57%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM) will report its next earnings on Apr 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.29/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.11/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $1.18/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1072.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.09/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.09/share and a High Estimate of $0.09/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. as 135.25 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. is 129.69 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 138.05 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 130.05 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PDM to be 4.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 11.63%. For the next 5 years, Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. is expecting Growth of 0.13% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 6.7% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.78 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.17 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 9.44 and Forward P/E ratio of 46.38.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 13.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.72%, where Monthly Performance is 1.48%, Quarterly performance is -26.48%, 6 Months performance is -18.4% and yearly performance percentage is -16.82%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -22.84%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.19% and Monthly Volatility of 5.28%.