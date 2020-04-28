what are Analysts report about Interface, Inc.(NASDAQ:TILE): Potbelly Corporation(NASDAQ:PBPB)

Interface, Inc. (TILE) will report its next earnings on May 08 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.46/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.41/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 12.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Interface, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.21/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.18/share and a High Estimate of $0.26/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Interface, Inc. as 298.12 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Interface, Inc. is 267.9 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 318.5 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 297.69 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TILE to be 64.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -68.63%. For the next 5 years, Interface, Inc. is expecting Growth of 45.92% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -38.36% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Interface, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.02 and Average Volume (3 months) is 435.63 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 6.44 and Forward P/E ratio of 6.25.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 22.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Interface, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.09%, where Monthly Performance is 23.86%, Quarterly performance is -46.84%, 6 Months performance is -42.81% and yearly performance percentage is -44.6%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -47.74%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.97% and Monthly Volatility of 8.24%.

Potbelly Corporation (PBPB) will report its next earnings on Feb 25 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.03/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.01/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 200%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Potbelly Corporation and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.18/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.3/share and a High Estimate of $-0.05/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Potbelly Corporation as 89.64 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Potbelly Corporation is 88.6 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 90.52 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 98.09 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PBPB to be -91.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -2750%. For the next 5 years, Potbelly Corporation is expecting Growth of 56.02% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -980% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.63 and Average Volume (3 months) is 303.26 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -33.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -34%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Potbelly Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -12.1%, where Monthly Performance is -7.29%, Quarterly performance is -24.32%, 6 Months performance is -20.98% and yearly performance percentage is -66.59%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -27.73%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.25% and Monthly Volatility of 9.03%.